Crazy-Good Spicy Tuna Burgers

Warning: Test Kitchen Tease snapshots may cause cravings, lip-smacking and an unshakeable desire to cook.

Justin Chapple

Warmer days are fast approaching and F&W’s Test Kitchen is consumed by recipes that will be ideal for summer get-togethers—refreshing vegetable dishes, barbecued steaks and burgers. This week we grilled a healthy stand-in for the typical beef patty using freshly minced sushi-quality tuna that’s seasoned with Chinese hot mustard and garlic. The spicy tuna burgers were beautifully charred on the outside and rare in the center, then served with a savory-sweet glaze—made by reducing soy, mirin and sake—and an intensely spicy Sriracha mayonnaise with toasted sesame oil.

This recipe will be ready in time for July cook-outs, but in the meantime, practice with these offbeat Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise from grilling master Steven Raichlen.

