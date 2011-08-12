Crazy-Good Eggs Benedict

Justin Chapple
August 12, 2011

 

Warning: Test Kitchen Tease snapshots may cause lip-smacking, cravings and an unshakeable desire to cook.

 

© Justin Chapple

 

In the F&W Test Kitchen this week, senior recipe developer Grace Parisi whipped up one of the best brunch dishes of all time—eggs benedict. The version seen here, made with serrano ham and a luxuriously creamy hollandaise sauce, was so dreamy, our editors couldn’t keep their forks (or hands) off of it. The recipe is still being fine-tuned, but in the meantime, here are a plethora of Brunch Recipes to try this weekend.

 

