Cranberry Surplus Calls for Roast Chicken with Chutney

© Melanie Acevedo / Roast Chicken

A recent cranberry surplus has resulted in plummeting prices, reports the Boston Business Journal. To stabilize costs and aid cranberry farmers, members of congress are asking the US Department of Agriculture to buy the extra berries, but you can also show support for the growers. While cooked cranberries areoften associated with holiday foods, their sweet-tart taste is delicious in this weeknight-friendly recipe for Roast Chicken with Cranberry-Apple-Raisin Chutney. Leftover chutney is a zesty addition to any chicken, turkey or ham sandwich.

Related: Roast Chicken Recipes

Delicious Sandwiches

Fast Chicken Recipes