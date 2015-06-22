Cracklin' Burgers, Geoduck Sashimi and Latte Art: How the #FWFesties Rocked the Food & Wine Classic

© Kate Krader

This past weekend, The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen brought a slew of insanely talented chefs together for one magical, food-and-wine-packed festival. We tagged six of those stars to be #FWFesties, our official behind-the-scenes reporters: Jamie Bissonnette, Kristen Kish, Andrew Zimmern, Christina Tosi, Hugh Acheson and Stephanie Izard. Here, highlights from their spectacular experiences.

