Cover Chicken with Tomatoes for Spain's La Tomatina

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© David Tsay

Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Pepper SauceAn estimated 40,000 people hurled tomatoes at each other in Buñol, Spain, earlier today for La Tomatina, a festival held annually on the last Wednesday in August. In one hour, the town’s plaza transformed into an ocean of red pulp with crowds of sticky, tomato-soaked revelers. Those who want to celebrate the occasion without getting splattered can smother chicken thighs in a spicy tomato-pepper sauce from Basque chef Gerald Hirigoyen—no shower required.

