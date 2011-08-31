Cover Chicken with Tomatoes for Spain's La Tomatina

Food & Wine
August 31, 2011

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Chicken Thighs

© David Tsay
Chicken Thighs with Tomato-Pepper SauceAn estimated 40,000 people hurled tomatoes at each other in Buñol, Spain, earlier today for La Tomatina, a festival held annually on the last Wednesday in August. In one hour, the town’s plaza transformed into an ocean of red pulp with crowds of sticky, tomato-soaked revelers. Those who want to celebrate the occasion without getting splattered can smother chicken thighs in a spicy tomato-pepper sauce from Basque chef Gerald Hirigoyen—no shower required.

Related: World's Weirdest Food Festivals

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up