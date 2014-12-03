Couture Cookies Help Fight Cancer, Just In Time For National Cookie Day

New York City bakery and online retailer, Eleni's, has partnered with six designers to make cookies that will benefit Cookies for Kids Cancer. The new line will debut tomorrow, which also happens to be National Cookie Day. Eleni's will make cookies featuring designs by Tibi, Haute Hippie, Rosie Pope, Lilla P, Elaine Turner and TenOverTen. All of the designers will sell the cookies in their stores. 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of these cookies will help fund pediatric cancer research as will 20 percent of all sales at Eleni's on December 4th. Eleni's has also created a special design for Cookies for Kids Cancer with inspirational quotes as part of its "Be a Good Cookie and Donate" effort.

