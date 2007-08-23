Countdown to Restaurant Liebrandt

Here's one more for the Restaurant Liebrandt gossip mill, currently making its rounds on Eater and New York magazine's blog Grub Street. A recap: Last week, Nation's Restaurant News's Bret Thorn, on his blog Food Writer's Diary, reported on a possible new restaurant by NYC chef Paul Liebrandt after spotting a mention of it in press materials for, oddly enough, a Chef's Garden culinary summit. Just in: Another Restaurant Liebrandt fine print mention, this time in a press release for Oregon Museum of Science and Industry's "Science in the Kitchen" gala, with chefs Will Goldfarb, Johnny Iuzzini, and none other but Paul Liebrandt, whose restaurant "is scheduled to open fall 2007." I just got off the phone with the tight-lipped Liebrandt, who offered a juicy teaser on when he could reveal some news. "In due course," he said. Translation: "Next week." Stay tuned.

