Could the Paleo Diet Actually Make You Fat?

The cult of the paleo diet has been a source of ongoing controversy for several years now. Proponents of the diet—which, loosely, advocates eating as one might have done if one existed during paleolithic times (which is to say, lots of fat and limited carbohydrates)—say it's not only great for you, but that it also helps you lose weight. One opposing argument is that eating like a paleolithic human is, in the words of Farris Jabr of the Scientific American, both "nonsensical and sometimes dangerously restrictive."

According to a new study published in Nutrition and Diabetes, eating paleo is, at the very least, not the weight-loss cure-all some people seem to believe it is. To the contrary, "a low-carbohydrate high-fat diet increases weight gain," the article states.

Over the course of the study, which tested a high-fat, low-carb diet on mice, the animals "gained 15 percent of their body weight and developed painful diseases," according to Mashable. The mice also demonstrated an increased intolerance to glucose, which can be linked to pre-diabetes.

Surely, one study is not the end-all, be-all on this subject, but we feel temporarily validated in our love of carbs.