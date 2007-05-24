Cool Wine Site

So, this will be brief but to the point: you should go check out Sean Thackrey's website wine-maker.net, if only to glance at the pithy quote from Isak Dinesen regarding Burgundy that's on the home page. But the real treasure trove (for those of us who think of such things as treasures) is the compendium he's assembled of early texts about making and/or understanding wine, from ancient Greece to the 1850s. If this inspires you to track down any of his wines—like his appealing non-vintage Pleiades red blend—so much the better.