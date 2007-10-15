Cool Catskills Furniture Collection

On our way back to Manhattan after a day in the tiny Catskills town of Phoenicia this past Friday, my colleague Nick Fauchald and I made a detour off Route 28 in Glenford, New York. Our destination: a small furniture showroom in a 1950s-era garage called "Serv ce Station" (the "i" fell off years ago). It's where Rhode Island School of Design-educated Jonah Meyer displays his gorgeous handmade wooden furniture, like trim "Drink Stools" and the starkly beautiful "Dovetail Bench," using locally grown sustainable wood (845-657-9788). For those who can't make it to upstate New York, ABC Carpet & Home recently picked up Meyer's pieces for its Grounded eco line.