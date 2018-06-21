Blogs

Dessert

5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About the History of Dessert

BY Maria Yagoda | POSTED June 21, 2018 AT 3:44PM EDT

Dessert as we know it today has likely only existed since the seventeenth century, according to food historian Deborah Krohn and Yotam Ottolenghi.

Liquor Cabinet Roulette

Newsflash: Bourbon Makes Really Great Summer Cocktails

BY John D. McCarthy | POSTED June 21, 2018 AT 3:13PM EDT

We've got the perfect, old-fashioned sweetening method to carry that darker booze all the way through summer.

News

Heads Up, Drink Scammers: Starbucks Is Onto You

BY Caitlin Petreycik | POSTED June 21, 2018 AT 3:05PM EDT

Baristas are so over this matcha iced tea "hack."

Cooking Tips

Jonathan Waxman's Definitive Guide to Roast Chicken

BY Elisabeth Sherman | POSTED June 21, 2018 AT 1:22PM EDT

You’re already familiar with Waxman’s famous roast chicken, so we gathered up all his best tips for this timeless recipe.

Garlic

Hugh Acheson's Specific Method for Mincing Garlic Might Be the Best Approach We've Seen

BY Elisabeth Sherman | POSTED June 21, 2018 AT 12:56PM EDT

There are so many ways to mince a glove of garlic. We're down to listen to Acheson on this one.

