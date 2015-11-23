Cooking Meat Low and Slow Might Reduce Your Cancer Risk

A new study published in the latest issue of Cancer says that cooking meat at lower temperatures could reduce your risk of cancer. Coincidentally, we happen to be in the prime season for slow-and-low cooking. So break out the crock pot and fire up the immersion circulator—now you finally have a good excuse to sous vide! Here are seven potentially better-for-you meat recipes.

1. Slow-Roasted Pork

Hunter and metal artist Audwin McGee is a big fan of slow-cooked meats: "You just can't mess up a big hunk of pork." His pork is smothered in a garlic-rosemary paste, then cooked at a low temperature for several hours until it's supertender.

2. Asian Beef with Basil

This hearty, Franco-Asian beef stew gets a fresh kick from basil and hot chiles.

3. Slow Cooker Ropa Vieja

This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days ahead of time.

This Cuban stew, featuring shredded flank steak, tomatoes and olives, can be made up to two days in advance for ultra-easy entertaining. FREDRIKA STJÄRNE

4. Beef Tenderloin with Aromatic Thai Spices

Jean-Georges Vongerichten loves to cook beef tenderloin sous vide.

5. Slow Cooker Glazed Pork Ribs with White Beans

This warming eastern European short rib stew is incredible served in deep bowls over buttery noodles.

6. Pork Rillettes

Inspired by a dish at Fort Defiance, a bar in Brooklyn, New York, writer Oliver Strand makes pork rillettes in a slow cooker; the recipe works equally well prepared on the stovetop over low heat.

7. Belgian Ale-Braised Pot Roast with Melted Kale and Onions

This hearty pot roast is slowly cooked in a Belgian-style beer broth, and then smothered in tender kale and onions.