The Cookie Truck is Coming to Town!

The Food52 Holiday Cookie Truck will start making its rounds on December 7, doling out free (!!) cookies made by the site’s co-founders—vegan vanilla spice cookies with chocolate chunks from Amanda Hesser and chocolate almond cherry cookies from Merrill Stubbs. Food52 fans suggested and voted for the winning recipes. Track the truck by following Food52 on Twitter and vote for your favorite cookie with the tag #TeamMerrill or #TeamAmanda.

© Tim McSweeney