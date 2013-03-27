Cookbook We Can’t Wait to See: Jamie Kennedy’s Book

Chef Jamie Kennedy; courtesy of Joanna Dickins

Last fall I went to Toronto and became obsessed with it. Not just the primo restaurants like Edulis and Grand Electric; the new Momofuku restaurant, Daisho; and Daniel Boulud’s eponymous spot. Also the people, particularly Ivy Knight, the editor of the terrific site Swallow, who gave me the best-ever tour of the city. (Thanks to my awesome colleague and Toronto native Gail Simmons for intro-ing us.)

I’m still obsessed with Toronto, which is why I’m thrilled to hear about the upcoming cookbook that Knight is working on with one of Canada’s very best chefs, Jamie Kennedy. (His restaurants include his eponymous place at the Gardiner Museum, and Gilead Café.)

Here’s what Knight says about the book, which sounds like a road trip I wish I’d been on: “Jamie and I are creating this book to showcase his life in food—from a road trip to a 100-year-old sustainable family fishery on Lake Huron, to a dinner at his Prince Edward County farmhouse with some of the province’s top winemakers, to the kitchen at his Toronto restaurant Gilead.” There will be 100 recipes, including Kennedy’s famed chicken liver pâté, and a whole chapter on his devotion to the perfect french fry.

The book, published by Harper Collins, is expected to hit the shelves in September 2014. I can’t wait.