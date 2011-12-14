Cookbook Party with Zarela Martinez & Fany Gerson

© Courtesy of Sueños

At NYC's Sueños restaurant this Sunday, chef Sue Torres will host a cookbook party with five authors including Fany Gerson (My Sweet Mexico), Ted Reader (Napoleon's Everyday Gourmet), Ray Lampe (Dr. BBQ's Big-Time Barbecue Cookbook) and Zarela Martinez, who has published multiple Mexican cookbooks like Food From My Heart. Following the meet-and-greet and signing from 4 to 6 p.m. (with hors d'oeuvres), some of the chefs will contribute to a 7 p.m. Five-course dinner with dishes like Cuban Style Picnics of Pork by Dr.BBQ and Reader's TurDuckPigEn glazed with a spiced-tequila-honey sauce. Martinez is not featuring a dish, but we have her recipe for Pollo con "Chile Seco" (Chicken with Dried Chilies) so you can try her food tonight at home. Reservations for the $75 event can be made through the restaurant at 212-243-1333.

