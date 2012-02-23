Connecting with Family History Through Food

Food & Wine
February 23, 2012

Many Americans are taking to the kitchen to better understand their genealogy, according to the Wall Street Journal. Using vintage cookbooks, family testimonials and sense memories, home cooks can recreate long-lost recipes. Chefs have always looked to their family heritage for inspiration. For F&W's Jerk Cornish Game Hens, chef Bradford Thompson honored his wife's Jamaican background, basing the spicy jerk sauce on her family’s recipe. Its complex heat is equally delicious on grilled chicken.

