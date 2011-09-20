Coming Soon: Sam Mason’s Mayonnaise Shop

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Big Bob Gibson's Chicken

Former WD-50 pastry chef, Sam Mason, just announced that his next venture will be an all-mayonnaise store in Brooklyn, NY. The Huffington Post reports that Empire Mayo will offer a wide selection of high-end mayos in flavors like mushroom, Parmesan and foie gras. Whether or not artisanal food lovers will flock to such a specialized shop will be revealed after the November opening, but we do share Mason's enthusiasm for the condiment. We love mayonnaise’s versatility: You can use it in place of ketchup for French fries, as a Mediterranean rouille or as the base for this tangy white barbecue sauce paired with Big Bob Gibson’s grilled chicken.