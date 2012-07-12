Comic-Con for Food Lovers

Courtesy of Marvel/Art by Ale Garza and Chris Sotomayor

Today kicks off the first day of Comic-Con International, a four day convention and unapologetic nerd fest for writers, illustrators and fans of the coolest comic books in the world. Over the last few years, comic book creators started using the art to unleash their inner food lover, immortalizing chefs like Chris Cosentino of San Francisco’s Incanto and former Top Chef contestant Eli Kirshtein.

Cosentino appeared in a Marvel comic as an offal-centric chef who helps Wolverine hunt down a mutant who butchers humans. In "Spider-Man: A Meal to Die For," Kirshtein brandishes his kitchen knives as he teams up with Spider-Man to fight Mysterio. Anthony Bourdain's "Get Jiro!" comic book is also developing a cult following.

Marvel Comics collaborated with F&W on our own awesome comic strip, starring two of our superhero Test Kitchen cooks. Check it out here.



