Collect’ Em All: Widmer’s 30 Beers for 30 Years Pairs Local Artists with Local Brews

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, Portland, Oregon’s Widmer Brothers Brewing is releasing 30 beers featuring original labels designed by 30 local artists. The 30 Beers for 30 Years Series kicked off in April with the 1984 Altbier (far right), which was made from the first recipe ever brewed by Kurt and Rob Widmer, the founding brothers. It’s a classic German–style brown ale, with a label designed by Keegan Onefoot-Wenkman, whose inspiration was the German translation of altbier (“old beer”). “I tried to give it a timeless look,” he says.

Other artists, like Ben Willett, who designed the 1990 Oktoberfest (third from the left), wanted his label to reflect the period during which the beer was released. Willet describes his inspiration as coming from the “Constructivist and Bauhaus design movements of Germany, with a heavy layer of Zach Morris on top of that.”

Currently, the brewery is one-third of the way through the series; they will continue to put out new releases through April 2015. The beers are available only in the Portland area, since the production is extremely limited—the brewery is releasing just 30 cases of each beer. Check out the 10 current bottles here.

