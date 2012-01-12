Coldplay + AOC in LA

© Sarah LeeWhat’s better then a sold-out floor seat ticket to Coldplay 2012 tour. If you’re in LA, this: that ticket plus a pre-show meal at AOC, the phenomenal Cal-Med wine (and food) bar from Suzanne Goin (an F&W hero and Best New Chef 1999). Blackboardeats dreamed up the package, which is also rolling out in NYC & Chicago. It answers the prayers of all you who don't want to eat something lame before an epic show.



Goin just happens to be a huge Coldplay fan and she’ll be heading to the Hollywood Bowl for the show after the dinner on at least one of the show’s three nights. So if you don’t know the way to the Bowl from AOC, you can ask Goin for directions. You can also ask her if any of the dishes are Coldplay-inspired. (For the Chicago Blackboardeats package, Mercadito is creating a Coldplay inspired tequila cocktail.)



If you want to start planning your night ahead, here are more details, including the AOC menu and show dates.



The Package: A three-course menu at AOC, a floor seat ticket (and a laminated pass for the memories) is $250, while tickets last. Look out for the email blast coming from Blackboardeats LA on Tuesday, January 17.



The Dates: May 1, 2, 4



The Place(s): AOC/Hollywood Bowl



The Menu:

Citrus and avocado salad with mint and green olives



Grilled market fish with fava beans and savory creme fraiche

OR

Liberty Ranch duck confit with black rice and English peas



Bittersweet chocolate tart with mascarpone and pistachios in olive oil