Coffee Protects Your Liver, Says New Study

Thanks to a Harvard study, we already know that coffee can help lower the risks of cardiovascular and neurological diseases. Now a new study from the University of Southampton in the UK has found that drinking two extra cups per day reduces the risk of liver cirrhosis.

To conduct the study, the team of researchers sorted through more than 2,000 studies on the subject and found that in a group of 432,133 test subjects, higher coffee consumption correlated with lower rates of cirrhosis. In fact, researchers claim that adding two cups of coffee to whatever your daily cup consumption is right now could reduce the risk of cirrhosis by 44 percent and cut the risk of death by cirrhosis in half. How come? They don't know, but the study’s authors hypothesize that coffee’s anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidative properties could be responsible.

But before you start chugging down venti Americanos four times a day, know that the researchers still need to do more tests in order to completely and competently analyze and assess their findings. “We now need robust clinical trials to investigate the wider benefits and harms of coffee so that doctors can make specific recommendations to patients,” writes Dr. O.J. Kennedy, the study’s lead author.