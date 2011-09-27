Coffee-Glazed Chicken to Waylay Depression

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.
Coffee-Glazed Chicken
A study published in The Archives of Internal Medicine this week suggests that caffeine may reduce the risk of depression in women, the Los Angeles Times reports. After surveying 50,739 women over a 10-year period, researchers found that those who consumed one or more cups of coffee a day were less likely to be diagnosed as clinically depressed. Whether or not coffee keeps you in a happier state, it's still worth more than a quick buzz. The flavors add delicious depth to recipes like this one for Chicken Breasts Glazed with Coffee BBQ Sauce.
