Coffee Could Help You Live Longer, Says Harvard

Coffee drinkers might be getting something in their cups beyond a jolt of energy: longer lives. A recent Harvard study found that drinking three to five cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee each day was associated with lower risks of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, neurological diseases like Parkinson's and suicide when compared with those who didn't drink any. Those ailments also happen to be some of the leading causes of death among elderly adults, hence the longevity tout. The results were compiled from three studies of 208,000 men and women over the course of 30 years. Yes, it seems coffee is a real life saver (and not just the morning after a hangover).

This isn't the first time coffee has performed well in health studies. We seem to have an obsession with trying to prove our morning caffeine fix isn't just benign, but beneficial. Recent studies have pointed to coffee fighting obesity, boosting your workout routine and preventing various types of cancer. We're also assured it's not giving our hearts any unnecessary palpitations. Whether or not these benefits extend to everyone (or just half of us) is up for debate. Frankly, as long as our much-needed Monday morning joe isn't killing us, let's call it a win.