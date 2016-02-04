Cocktail Savvy Makes You Sexy, Says Survey

Back in the old days, if you wanted to impress a date, you brought flowers, drove a fancy car, or casually name-dropped the artists and novelists you're currently enjoying. These days, you're better off broadcasting your cocktail-making skills.

A new survey—commissioned just in time for Valentine's Day by Southern Comfort—found that 93 percent of Millennials "are impressed by people who know how to make a good cocktail." Think you're actually mixing drinks like a pro-level bartender? Well, good news: 70 percent of respondents said they would date a mixologist. That's nearly 3/4 of those polled, which in this case included 1,001 people, aged 21 to 34, who are not married and consume at least one alcoholic drink per month.

To keep the conversation (and drinks) flowing, you could also mention that 10 percent of Millennials are intimidated by whiskey. And 28 percent of the respondents said they wish they knew how to make a classic Manhattan or Old Fashioned. That's good to keep in mind the next time you're ordering drinks while on a date—and don't forget to rattle off the recipe.