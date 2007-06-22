Cocktail Emergency! (Egg Whites)

This morning, I received the following e-mail from a reader: “Hurry! Need answer by Friday night! Re: the Key Lime Pisco Sour [he’s referring to this recipe from this story]: Can I use powdered egg whites instead of egg whites to make the drink frothy? Of course I could experiment, but why waste all that fresh key lime juice?”



My answer: Sure—but why? Your chance of catching salmonella these days from a frothy cocktail is about as high as my chance of catching a cold from Katie Holmes. But if you MUST use powdered egg whites, substitute 2 teaspoons of the powder stirred into 2 tablespoons of warm water for every white called for in the recipe (do this in the cocktail shaker before you add the other ingredients). And don’t let the alcohol touch the egg whites until they’re reconstituted—or you’ll end up with egg-white gloop. I’ve actually never tried powdered egg whites in a pisco sour, but I have used them in a Ramos Gin Fizz, with passable results. I’ll try it with the pisco sour this weekend and let you know if there are any problems. Achoo!