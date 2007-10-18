Cocktail Cameos

On a recent (particularly slow) weekend, I watched the original Father of the Bride, with Spencer Tracy and a 17-year-old Elizabeth Taylor. The most memorable scene (for me anyway), was of Tracy trying to push martinis on guests who just wanted to drink Cokes. In researching other cocktails in classic films, I came across a brilliantly entertaining website, Miss Charming's Silver Screen Cocktails, a sort of cocktail-cameo-compendium (with movie clips!) heavy on films from the 50s and 60s. Here, some standouts:
-In It's a Wonderful Life (which I've seen probably over 30 times), Henry Travers, who plays Clarence the Angel, orders a Flaming Rum Punch.
-In State of the Union, Katherine Hepburn has a Sazerac (the drink is mentioned ten times).
-In Guys and Dolls, Marlon Brando orders a Milk Punch.
-In Breakfast at Tiffany's Audrey Hepburn has a Planter's Punch.
-In The Nutty Professor, Jerry Lewis drinks an Alaskan Polar Bear Heater.
Not quite a cocktail, but no less historic, is the subject of Greta Garbo's first line in a talkie, in the film Anna Christie: "Gimme a whiskey. Ginger ale on the side. And don’t be stingy, baby."
