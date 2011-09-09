Classic Twist Doughnuts

Warning: Test Kitchen Tease snapshots may cause cravings, lip-smacking and an unshakeable desire to cook.

Each year we test hundreds of cookbooks in the F&W Test Kitchen. This week we mixed, baked and fried our way through the new one from Seattle’s infamous Top Pot: Top Pot Hand-Forged Doughnuts: Secrets and Recipes for the Home Baker, by brothers Mark and Michael Klebeck. The classic twists seen here, with and without glaze, had a deliciously yeasty dough seasoned with a hint of mace and were fried just like your granny used to do it—in a vat of superhot oil. Chronicle Books will release the tome on September 21, but in the meantime, here are some fantastic doughnut recipes (both baked and fried) from the F&W archives.