Class of 2014: Show Your #BNCFace!

This morning, the Food & Wine editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) revealed the brand new class of F&W Best New Chefs by posing with each of them for Instagram selfies. Here, impromptu portraits with all 12 megatalented chefs.

F&W Editors
Updated May 23, 2017

This morning, the Food & Wine editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) revealed the brand new class of F&W Best New Chefs by posing with each of them for Instagram selfies. Here, impromptu portraits with all 12 megatalented chefs.

Related: Quiz: Which F&W Best New Chef Are You?
Best New Chef All-Stars
25 Incredible Recipes from 25 Best New Chef All-Stars

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up