This Christmas, Give In to Red Velvet

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about dessert.

F&W Editors
December 16, 2015

Red velvet cake, with its bright red color and luscious cream cheese frosting, is a festive and undeniably delicious holiday dessert. But that's not the only way to enjoy red velvet. From pancakes to cocktails, here are five amazing red velvet recipes.

Red Velvet Pancakes
In this video, sister brand Southern Living shares how to make fantastic heart-shaped red velvet pancakes. 

Red Velvet Marble Bundt Cake
Watch this clip from My Recipes for how to make a showstopping red velvet Bundt cake that will win over holiday guests.

Red Velvet Brownies
Southern Living's decadent brownies are a bite-size version of the classic red velvet cake.

Red Velvet Cheesecake
Sister brand My Recipes shows how to make the ultimate red velvet cheesecake. 

Red Velvet Cocktails 
This terrific red velvet–inspired cocktail is made with Prosecco and raspberry-flavored limbic, a type of wheat beer made with wild yeasts.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up