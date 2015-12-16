This Christmas, Give In to Red Velvet

Red velvet cake, with its bright red color and luscious cream cheese frosting, is a festive and undeniably delicious holiday dessert. But that's not the only way to enjoy red velvet. From pancakes to cocktails, here are five amazing red velvet recipes.

Red Velvet Pancakes

In this video, sister brand Southern Living shares how to make fantastic heart-shaped red velvet pancakes.

Red Velvet Marble Bundt Cake

Watch this clip from My Recipes for how to make a showstopping red velvet Bundt cake that will win over holiday guests.

Red Velvet Brownies

Southern Living's decadent brownies are a bite-size version of the classic red velvet cake.

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Sister brand My Recipes shows how to make the ultimate red velvet cheesecake.

Red Velvet Cocktails

This terrific red velvet–inspired cocktail is made with Prosecco and raspberry-flavored limbic, a type of wheat beer made with wild yeasts.