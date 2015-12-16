This Christmas, Give In to Red Velvet

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about dessert.
Red velvet cake, with its bright red color and luscious cream cheese frosting, is a festive and undeniably delicious holiday dessert. But that's not the only way to enjoy red velvet. From pancakes to cocktails, here are five amazing red velvet recipes.
Red Velvet Pancakes
In this video, sister brand Southern Living shares how to make fantastic heart-shaped red velvet pancakes.
Red Velvet Marble Bundt Cake
Watch this clip from My Recipes for how to make a showstopping red velvet Bundt cake that will win over holiday guests.
Red Velvet Brownies
Southern Living's decadent brownies are a bite-size version of the classic red velvet cake.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Sister brand My Recipes shows how to make the ultimate red velvet cheesecake.
Red Velvet Cocktails
This terrific red velvet–inspired cocktail is made with Prosecco and raspberry-flavored limbic, a type of wheat beer made with wild yeasts.