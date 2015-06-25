Christina Tosi's Incredible Salt-and-Pepper Cookies are Stuffed with Strawberry-Lemonade Jam

Here, Christina Tosi of Momofuku Milk Bar shares the recipe for her amazing summer cookies.

When she was a child, Christina Tosi created a pretend bakery called Cookies, Cookies, Cookies where she displayed sprinkle-topped dough on a cardboard box and made change with Monopoly money. Eventually she became known for cookies at her New York City–based Momofuku Milk Bar bakery, with unorthodox flavors like cornflake, marshmallow and peanut butter, and blueberries and cream. Tosi recently invented salt-and-pepper-spiced butter cookies for her brand-new cookbook, Milk Bar Life. The seasonings give them a wonderful savory flavor, but Tosi says that sandwiching the oversize cookies with a smear of strawberry-lemonade jam makes them even better.

Get the recipe: Salt-and-Pepper Sandwich Cookies with Strawberry-Lemonade Jam.

