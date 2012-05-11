Christina Tosi Eats Her Vegetables for New Taste of Upper West Side

Gabriele Stabile
First of all, a round of applause for Christina Tosi, the Momofuku Milk Bar star and brand-new, James Beard Award–winning Rising Star.
Tosi is, of course, best known for getting New York City addicted to buttery Crack Pie (even my trainer can’t stay away from it). But next Wednesday, May 16, Tosi will be up to her pastry counter in vegetables. That night, the Vegetables at Dovetail dinner kicks off the fun-filled New Taste of the Upper West Side festival; the festival is co-hosted by F&W hero, Andrew Zimmern. The five-course vegetarian dinner will be prepared by some of the city’s great chefs: Dovetail’s John Fraser, Ed Brown, F&W Best New Chef Missy Robbins, Top Chef winner Harold Dieterle and, of course, Tosi.
If you want to confirm the high vegetable quotient of the dinner, here’s a sneak peak at the menu:
*Avocado salad with ramps, watercress and eggplant (Fraser)
*Quinoa-crusted white and shaved asparagus with morels and egg yolk emulsion (Brown)
*Barley risotto, nettles and formaggio fresco (Robbins)
*Raviolo with spring vegetable "pockets" and spring truffles (Dietrle)
*Coach Farm triple cream cheese with truffles and grapes (Fraser)
*Tristar sorbet, celery root ganache and lovage (Tosi)
Besides seeing all those terrific chefs in action, there’s this: Proceeds from the evening go to New York Sun Works, a program that improves students' understanding of environmental science in urban schools. Fraser is super involved with this great program, which brings greenhouse science labs to the schools and teaches students how to grow hydroponic vegetables.
Tickets are $195; they’re available at New Taste of the Upper West Side.
