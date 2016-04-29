Christie Brinkley Just Launched Her Own Prosecco

Talk about bubbly. For decades, Christie Brinkley has been among the most spirited, vivacious, ebullient model-actresses in America. Though best known, perhaps, for having been Billy Joel's wife, Brinkley has worked in film, TV, magazines, publishing, politics, and animal rights. She's had four marriages, three kids, two beauty lines (one skincare and one haircare) and, now, her own Prosecco wine label.

The 62-year old entrepreneur has long had a fondness for sparkling wine. She claims she drinks the stuff like it's vitamin water: "Doctor's orders: three glasses of Champagne a day! So I'm on it!" she said to The Coveteur. No surprise, then to find that her prosecco, called Bellissima (which means "most beautiful"), is organic.

During the official launch—at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas during the 73rd Annual Wine & Spirits Wholesalers Convention—Brinkley explained that she is offering three types of bottles: Bellissima Sparkling Rosé, Bellissima Zero Sugar, and Bellissima Prosecco. All come from the Treviso-Veneto wine region in Italy. The label art is a colorful play on Botticelli's classic painting, The Birth of Venus.

With this enterprise, Brinkley joins a long list of beautiful celebrity women who take grapes seriously, including Madonna, Angelina Jolie, Fergie and Drew Barrymore.

