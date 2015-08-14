Chrissy Teigen Loves Hot Sauce, Eats Spaghetti in Bed

Ultimate foodie Chrissy Teigen loves putting hot sauce (Cholula honey butter, to be exact) on fried chicken and eating spaghetti in bed.

Choosing Dishes For Her First Cookbook

A lot of the recipes in the book [from Clarkson Potter in 2016] come from my mom, who is Thai. Her rice porridge, or jok, is the recipe I go to when I'm sick. You form pork, peppercorns and ginger into little meatballs and boil them in the rice mixture, which breaks down and gets so creamy.

The Art of Chrissy-Fy

I was planning a rum-soaked French toast for the book, but then I thought, What if I add a crunchy layer of buttery, salty Frosted Flakes? It's pretty unbelievable.

Tweaking John Legend's Recipes

I love my husband's fried chicken, but I took it to the next level by swiping it with Cholula honey butter — I'm a total hot-sauce freak.

Eating Pasta in bed in Cannes

I posted an Instagram photo of me at the Hôtel Martinez eating spaghetti in bed, and everyone commented, "Life goals!" That's an attainable goal, people. You, too, can have spaghetti in bed!

Cooking on Fab Life, Tyra Banks's New ABC Show

I have my own kitchen set, and I’m going to beg my chef friends to come join me. I've cooked with Eric Ripert on his show before — I would die if he would come cook.

Tokyo's Robot Restaurant

You go to see the waitresses ride on robots, but the meal they serve you is hysterical. It's a little lunchbox of horrifying food. But I grew up on TV dinners, so I like anything in compartments.

Her Kitchen Secret Weapon

Garlic oil is one of my favorite things on the planet. You can roast 20 cloves of garlic in oil and use it in everything — you can even slide those soft whole cloves into a dish of hot mashed potatoes.

Decoding Cooking Terms

I always thought a pinch of salt was just a tiny pinch. But it’s a full three- or four-fingered grasp. It's a really hearty amount!

