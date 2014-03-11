Chris Tanghe's Life Story in 3 Wines: Aged Barolo, Brilliant Burgundy and a Wine with a 2-Minute Finish

At Aragona in Seattle, Chris Tanghe's fantastic list reminds Americans that Spain is one of Europe's great wine countries. Here, 3 key bottles from one of Food & Wine's 2014 Sommeliers of the Year.

2010, Just Before His Wedding

1990 Giacomo Conterno Monfortino Barolo

"I was amazed by the youthfulness of this wine, even with 20 years of age."

2011, Opening Seattle's RN74

1978 Domaine de la Pousse d'Or Pommard Premier Cru Les Jarollières

"This was the first Burgundy that really made me get why people love Burgundy."

2013, Opening Aragona

Equipo Navazos La Bota 37

"It's probably the longest-finishing wine I've ever tasted in my life. You can taste it for a full two minutes. It's the complete wine."

