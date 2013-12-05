Chris Pandel’s End-of-the-World Pigs

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Chef Chris Pandel of The Bristol and Balena in Chicago has plans to literally plant the seeds of a new society when the apocalypse hits. He would pack potatoes, eggs, seeds to plant and two baby pigs, one male and one female so they could procreate when they grew up. Pandel added that the pigs should be “small enough so that they could fit in the backpack with their heads peeking out.” It’s the cutest apocalyptic picture ever.

Related: Recipes from Chicago Chefs

Delicious Pork Recipes

Great Potato Recipes