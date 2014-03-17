Chop Your Way to Pillowy Gnocchi

When made correctly, potato gnocchi is pillowy and melt-in-your mouth. It's like eating little potato clouds. But it can easily turn gluey and dense if the dough is over-kneaded. F&W Test Kitchen sleuth Justin Chapple has an easy way to make sure you never make bad gnocchi again. Instead of kneading flour into the gnocchi dough by hand, he chops it in using a pastry scraper. It's quick, it's easy and best of all, it results in ethereal gnocchi. Watch more Mad Genius Tips here.

