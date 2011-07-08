Chocolate Ice Pops from DC's Fleurir

© FleurirThe Washington, DC-based chocolate company Fleurir is known for its truffles and clever, regionally inspired bars (The Great Plains Bar is made with crispy, salty bread crumbs; The Northeast Bar is studded with maple-pecan toffee). But because they opened their beautiful little Georgetown shop in June, chocolate's slow season, they created something new to combat DC’s melting heat: an artisanal version of Fudgesicles. They swear that giving hot and cranky people these cold, chocolatey pops makes things at least 63% better.

