Chocolate + Chiles = A Match Made in Dessert Heaven

Spicy chile powder and sweet chocolate are a delicious duo—just think about Mexican hot chocolate. But it’s an underused combination, in our opinion. In this week’s episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W’s Justin Chapple tries adding some of Tim Love’s guajillo-spiked spice rub to a chocolate bar. The result? Crazy delicious. It’s further proof that chocolate and chiles need to be served together more often. Here, eight recipes for chocolate desserts with a spicy chile kick.

1. Gluten-Free Chocolate-Chile Cakes

These flourless chocolate cakes get heat from cayenne and crushed red pepper. They’re topped with a cooling, tangy yogurt frosting.

2. Chocolate-Cayenne Cocktail Cookies

Sweet, spicy and rich in dark chocolate, these cookies are particularly delicious with a glass of sparkling Lambrusco.

3. Pots de Crème with Chocolate, Chile and Espresso

These delicious desserts will convince anyone that the combination of spicy dried chiles and chocolate is incredibly delicious.

4. Cinnamon Cake with Chile-Chocolate Buttercream

Mexican hot chocolate, reimagined as a layer cake. The sponge cake is flavored with cinnamon and the buttercream frosting is subtly spicy thanks to ancho chile powder and cayenne pepper.

5. Grilled Pound Cake with Mexican Chocolate Sauce and Tropical Fruit

Chef Michelle Bernstein tops slices of warm grilled cake with a fantastic chocolate sauce flavored with cocoa, cinnamon and chile powder.

6. Chocolate Mole Bread Pudding

This gooey dessert is perfect for dinner parties.

7. Mayan Chocolate Pudding

A touch of ground habanero chiles gives this pudding a slightly smoky flavor.

8. Bittersweet Chocolate Truffles Rolled in Spices

These bittersweet truffles are coated with a variety of flavorings, including a blend of cinnamon, allspice, and ancho and chipotle chile powders.

