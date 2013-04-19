The Chocolate Bar Hidden in My Desk Right Now

Courtesy of Theo Chocolate

Theo is one of my favorite chocolate companies: Not only does it make organic, fair-trade bars and truffles in its Seattle factory, but Theo also is just so creative (its Bread and Chocolate bar, made with crispy crumbs, is a longtime love of mine). The company recently relaunched its Classic collection of bars, which mainly focuses on dark chocolate.

My favorite, however, is the milk chocolate made from 45 percent cacao and blended with crunchy bits of roasted almonds as well as pink Himalayan salt and ground vanilla. In an age when chocolate bars can be as fetishized as bottles of wine (and cost almost as much), I love that this bar is simple and tasty, and, at $4, is an affordable indulgence.

