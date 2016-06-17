China's Longest Glass Bridge is Getting Ready to Reopen

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com.

You may remember the news of a glass-bottomed bridge in Shiniuzhai National Goelogical Park cracking while tourists were taking in the views 3,500 feet in the air. It seems the incident has not scared engineers because there's another glass bridge just completed in May—this one stretches 1,410 feet between two mountains in the Tianmenshan National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, meaning it is the longest glass bridge in the country. Good news for anyone with a fear of heights: This one is only 984-feet about the valley floor—tiny compared to its 3,500-foot brother bridge.

A new video was released showcasing the completed bridge and noting that holds 10 world records and it has the highest bungy jump in the world.

To reiterate and reassure, no one was hurt when the previously mentioned bridge cracked—in fact, it didn't present any true safety issues (though it was shut down for repairs because it's, you know, a bridge floating thousands of feet in the air). That being said. acrophobics still may want to steer clear of this newcomer. Thrill seekers: The Tianmenshan bridge is set to open up in June of 2016.

