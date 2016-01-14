The Chick'n Shack Finally Hits Shake Shacks Nationwide

Last May, Shake Shack unveiled the a new sandwich that enthralled fried-chicken-loving New Yorkers and captured the imagination of conscientious objectors to Chick-fil-A across the country. But the excitement was short-lived. It quickly became clear that the Chick'n Shack, built of a crispy-craggy slab of cage-free breast, shredded lettuce, pickles and buttermilk-herb dressing on a soft potato bun, would be available at just three Brooklyn Shake Shack locations.

And there it stayed—until today! As of this morning, you can get the Chick'n Shack at nearly every Shake Shack in America. (The only exceptions are locations in NYC’s Theater District, JFK Airport and sports stadiums.) "Since we introduced the Chick’n Shack in Brooklyn, guests have been asking us to bring it to all Shacks, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally do so," said culinary director Mark Rosati on the Shack's blog.

We are big fans of the Chick'n Shack, both for its satisfying, buttermilky crunch and its secret #nowaste ingredient. But don't worry if you don't live near a Shake Shack; chances are, you have fried chicken options.