Chicken Stew for NY Cider Week

© Melanie Acevedo

Chicken Stew with Cider

This weekend marks the end of New York’s first Cider Week. Restaurants throughout New York City and the Hudson Valley featured hard ciders on their menus and used the quintessential fall beverage in a variety of preparations and pairings. Even when the formal cider celebrations are over, you can experiment at home by making dishes like this apple-cider-simmered chicken stew with autumn root vegetables.

