Chicken Stew for NY Cider Week

Food & Wine
October 21, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Chicken Stew with Cider

© Melanie Acevedo
Chicken Stew with Cider

This weekend marks the end of New York’s first Cider Week. Restaurants throughout New York City and the Hudson Valley featured hard ciders on their menus and used the quintessential fall beverage in a variety of preparations and pairings. Even when the formal cider celebrations are over, you can experiment at home by making dishes like this apple-cider-simmered chicken stew with autumn root vegetables.

 

Related:The Hard Cider Buzz
Great American Ciders

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up