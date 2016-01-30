Chicken Soup Really Will Help Cure a Cold, Says Science

A steaming hot bowl of chicken soup is always welcome when the common cold comes to call, though most of us assume its effects to be more comforting than curative. But the classic folk cure could have some scientifically proven medicinal qualities, according to a decades-old study unearthed by Mental Floss. An experiment from 1978 seemed to show that hot broth aids in loosening up mucus and clearing out nasal passages. There was also a study from 2000 that suggested chicken soup slows down white blood cells, curbing cold symptoms like a runny nose. Test the chicken soup’s curative properties on your own cold (or just make a delicious winter dinner) by preparing one of these fantastic recipes.

This creamy soup is hearty enough to be a meal in itself.

Salty bacon and earthy mushrooms add depth and flavor to this easy chicken soup recipe.



Serve this Mexican-inspired soup with diced avocado and hot sauce—for extra sinus clearing action.

This soup has a light, tangy and deeply aromatic broth thanks to lots of lemongrass, ginger and lime.

Simple chicken soup becomes extra special with healthy kale and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.