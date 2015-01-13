Chicken Livers Are a Superfood, and Here's How You Should Eat Them

They might not seem as sexy as salmon or kale, but chicken livers have every hallmark of a superfood. “They’re full of omega 3s,” says chef Shaun Doty, as well as vitamins and absorbable iron. At his chicken-centric Atlanta restaurant, Bantam + Biddy, he uses local livers to make his famed chopped chicken liver salad. “I roast them in a pan, cool them, chop them and mix them with locally raised eggs, parsley, salt, pepper and Hellman’s mayonnaise,” he says. The simple spread sounds like a classic Southern dish but Doty’s inspiration came from somewhere far above the Mason-Dixon line: New York’s legendary Katz’s Deli.

