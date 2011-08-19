Chicken à la Greenmarket

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Wendell T. Webber

Chicken with Succotash.

Chef Michel Nischan—who co-founded The Dressing Room in Connecticut with the late Paul Newman—is continuing to help those in need gain access to fresh food through his Wholesome Wave Foundation. According to the Atlantic, the program, which doubles the value of food vouchers when used at farmers’ markets, now operates in 30 states. With national greenmarkets booming, in number and literal abundance, using local produce to prepare Nischan’s Skillet Chicken with Summer Succotash is an easy way to celebrate the chef’s work and culinary acumen.