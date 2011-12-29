Chicken Heros for Stan Lee’s Birthday Week

© Melanie Acevedo

Chicken Parmesan Heros RecipeIf you’ve ever read a comic book, seen a superhero movie or watched a Saturday-morning cartoon, then you’ve probably experienced something created by Stan Lee, who turned 89 yesterday. Spiderman, Ironman, the X-Men and the Fantastic 4 are just some of Lee’s contributions to the comic-book world. To celebrate the man who invented so many heroes, we offer our own Chicken Parmesan Heros. They’re hearty enough to satiate even the Incredible Hulk’s appetite.

