Chicken Fajitas Prove Kids Can Cook

Chicken Fajitas

Home economics classes may be a thing of the past, but a recent study from Colorado State University found that the benefits of teaching kids how to cook in school transcend the obvious value of understanding how to feed oneself. "Teachers and principals are seeing how the classroom cooking experience helps support critical thinking, collaboration and problem-solving skills," study author Leslie Cunningham-Sabo tells NPR's food blog, The Salt. Parents can test the findings at home. If an eight-year-old could come up with this recipe for Easy Chicken Fajitas, children can surely help make it.

