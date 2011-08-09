Chicken Dance Goes Bare

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Aspiring chefs have always had to decide whether to enroll in culinary school or start at the bottom in real restaurant kitchens, a less formal but much cheaper way to learn. Some recent students haven't been happy with the pricier route, according to the L.A. Times: "For-profit schools across the country are facing a flurry of lawsuits claiming fraud; they're accused of misleading students about tuition costs, job placement rates and how much they'll earn after graduating." Opinions may be divided, but both camps emphasize practicing the basics—a great lesson for professional and home cooks. For the September issue's Blank Canvas Chicken, Philadelphia chef Marcie Turney shows you how to upgrade chicken in three easy ways: with Yucatán spice, Indian barbecue sauce, or artichoke and olives.



