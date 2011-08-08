Chicken Dance: A Bargain to Stave Off Debt

© Martin Morrell

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

Responding to the U.S. credit downgrade and diving stocks, President Obama kept a positive outlook this afternoon by insisting that America’s economic problems are "imminently solvable" and the country can reduce its debt over the long-term. In line with the government’s belt-tightening, today’s chicken dish requires just a handful of ingredients for an inexpensive meal. Combining skewered pieces of chicken breast and a simple herb marinade, the recipe is also healthy and perfect for summer grilling: Tomato-and-Cilantro-Marinated Chicken Shashlik.