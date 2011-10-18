Chicken Cutlets Stuffed with Coveted Cheese

Food & Wine
October 18, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Cutlets

© Lucy Schaeffer
Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Cutlets

Lock up your Camembert and stash your Stilton: Cheese is apparently the most stolen food item worldwide. The UK’s Sky News reports that retailers should consider cheese a "high risk" food, according to a report by Britain’s Centre for Retail Research. While we don’t support dairy thievery, we certainly understand why it happens. Melted, gooey cheese can upgrade almost any dish, such as these Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Cutlets, Marcia Kiesel’s lighter take on classic chicken cordon bleu.

 

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up