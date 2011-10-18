Chicken Cutlets Stuffed with Coveted Cheese

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Lucy Schaeffer

Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Cutlets

Lock up your Camembert and stash your Stilton: Cheese is apparently the most stolen food item worldwide. The UK’s Sky News reports that retailers should consider cheese a "high risk" food, according to a report by Britain’s Centre for Retail Research. While we don’t support dairy thievery, we certainly understand why it happens. Melted, gooey cheese can upgrade almost any dish, such as these Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Cutlets, Marcia Kiesel’s lighter take on classic chicken cordon bleu.